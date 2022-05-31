PDWP approves three development schemes

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab on Tuesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs2,056.645m. The schemes were approved in the 79th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain. The approved development schemes included Construction of Green Building for EMC (DLI-2, PGDP) at the cost of Rs101.600m, construction of Residential Colony at Batapur RD 334+000 on BRBD link canal and improvement of facilities at Canal Colony Thokar Niaz baig Lahore at a cost of Rs501.196m and construction of Judicial Complex at District Headquarter, Chiniot at a cost of Rs1,453.849m. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.