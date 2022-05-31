Bitcoin jumps to $31,794 as cryptos extend gains

The cryptocurrency market continued its journey towards north for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with market capitalisation rising 3.7 percent to reach $1.38 trillion.

As of 1200 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reached $31,794, reflecting an increase of 3.6 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $606 billion. Bitcoin has gained 9 percent of its value over the last seven days.

Bitcoin’s price rose over the $30,000 mark after the world’s most popular cryptocurrency registered a record ninth-weekly loss. This was the first time that Bitcoin went through more than six weeks in a row without a positive return.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, gained 3.9 percent to reach $1,979. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $239 billion. ETH has been 0.2 percent down in the past seven days. Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) price gained 1 percent to reach $320. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of BNB has reached $54 billion. BNB has gained one percent of its value during the last seven days.

Cardano (ADA) remained one of the top gainers of the day as its price took a giant leap of 24.6 percent to reach $0.653. Its market capitalisation has reached $22 billion with this increase. ADA has gained 27.1 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, the XRP price went up by 5.2 percent to $0.421. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $20.3 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 3.8 percent of its value during the last seven days. Same was the case with Solana (SOL) whose price surged by 1.3 percent to $46.67. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of SOL has reached $15.8 billion. SOL has shed 5 percent during the last seven days.