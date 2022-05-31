NEPRA approves price hike of Rs3.99 per unit

On Tuesday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase of Rs3.99 per unit in the power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of April 2022.

The recommendation was to increase by Rs8 per unit from July 1 this year but Nepra increased Rs3.99 per tariff.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the FCA for April 2022 will be charged with the bill of June 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

It also added that the FCA would remain applicable for only a month.

The government has started taking ‘difficult decisions’ adhering to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands to end the subsidies on fuel, electricity and food items for the release of a $1 billion loan tranche.