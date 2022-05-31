GACA announces new guidelines for pilgrims

Saudi authorities have issued a new set of guidelines for pilgrims coming to the holy land from all over the world.

The pilgrims would be required to observe these criteria, according to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

According to these standards, a pilgrim should not be older than 65 years old, should have gotten the coronavirus vaccine doses permitted by his or her country’s government, and should have tested negative for the virus 48 hours before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

GACA has made it plain that pilgrims who do not follow these instructions will be denied admittance.

The Saudi aviation authority has instructed all international carriers, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to ensure that passengers follow these standards or face fines.