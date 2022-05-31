PM Shehbaz hopes to strengthen ties with UK in various fields

During a phone chat with his British counterpart on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined his willingness to expand connections with the United Kingdom in a variety of fields.

During the call, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Shehbaz to promote commerce, global peace and security, and bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The prime minister praised the excellent role performed by the UK’s 1.3 million Pakistanis in developing deeper ties and building bridges between the two countries. He also emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in the sphere of legal migration in order to fully realize the potential.

He also recommended more measures to avert Afghanistan’s humanitarian calamity. “For peace and stability, the international community requires constructive, diplomatic, and political ties with the interim Afghan administration,” added the premier.

He also emphasized the significance of releasing Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to stabilize the country’s economy.

“Pakistan values its relationship with the United Kingdom,” stated Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Johnson congratulated PM Shehbaz on 75 years of relations between the two countries.