PM leaves for three-day visit to Turkey today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a three-day visit to Turkey from Tuesday to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues. This will be the prime minister’s first visit to Turkey since assuming office.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first world leader to call the prime minister on 11 April 2022 to felicitate him. The two leaders also spoke on telephone on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, Special Assistants to the PM (SAPMs), and senior officials. A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will travel separately to Turkey to participate in the business engagements, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here Monday. During the visit, the prime minister will have tete-a-tete with President Erdogan. This will be followed by delegation-level talks. Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues. Both leaders will address a joint press stakeout after their meetings. President Erdogan will host a dinner in honour of the prime minister. This year, Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.