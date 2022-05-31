Malik Shahadat Awan assumes charge as State Minister for Law and Justice

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Malik Shahadat Awan on Monday took charge as State Minister for Law and Justice in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Upon arrival at the Ministry of Law and Justice to join his new responsibilities, Shahadat Awan was received by the Secretary Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar and senior officials of the Ministry. The Secretary briefed the State Minister that the Ministry was introduced with reforms. Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath of office to Senator Shahadat Awan as Minister of State. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Earlier on May 26, President Alvi had given approval to the appointment of Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister on the advice of the prime minister under article 92(1) of the Constitution.