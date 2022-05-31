Karachi administrator reviews construction of four parks, food street

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday reviewed the construction of four parks and food street under Karachi Neighborhood Scheme at Boat Basin.

“Four parks are also being built simultaneously around Food Street. The Boat Basin is being turned into a modern and well-equipped food street. The four parks were deserted in the past but after the construction of the parks, thousands of people will have access to recreational facilities,” the administrator said while visiting four parks and Food Street under the Karachi Neighborhood Scheme at Boat Basin here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Boat Basin Food Street is the identity of Karachi. “People come to Food Street in large numbers so that international level facilities should be provided here. Food Street of any city is the identity of its civilization and culture,” he added.

He said that due to its location in Clifton, foreign tourists also come to Boat Basin Food Street. He said that these five projects will be completed by November this year, adding that funds for these five schemes are already available.

Project Director Karachi Neighborhood Scheme Nazir Memon briefed the Administrator about details of the works. Corruption in Zakat distribution will not be tolerated: advisor

Meanwhile, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt said that the Sindh government was serious about distribution of Zakat to its beneficiaries and corruption in this regard will not be tolerated.

The biometric process was in full swing to make the distribution of Zakat transparent, he said this while speaking in a meeting of Zakat Council held at the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar, Chairman of Zakat Council Niaz Ali Jaisar, Mufti Ferozuddin Hazarawi, Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Ashfaq Israni, Shama Arif Mithani and Madam Shakira Siddiqui.

Speaking in the meeting, Fayyaz Ali Butt directed the officers to complete the biometrics of the Zakat beneficiaries as soon as possible and ensure the issuance of Zakat. He said that the Sindh government wants to give Zakat to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.