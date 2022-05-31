Minister for energy monitors NESPAK working

Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Energy, visited NESPAK House, Lahore, on Monday to have an overview of the working of the company.

Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, welcomed the Minister and gave him a detailed corporate presentation highlighting the objectives of the creation of NESPAK, its scope of services and achievements. The basic objectives of NESPAK’s creation were achievement of self-reliance in Engineering Consultancy, development of indigenous human resources and minimizing dependence on foreign consultants as well as creation of employment opportunities for professionals.

During the presentation, the Minister enquired about the attaining of the objectives of NESPAK upon which, the MD NESPAK told him that NESPAK has achieved all the initial objectives of its creation and is still working on the future reform process. In order to substantiate his claim, he cited an example that currently, NESPAK has been the lead firm for provision of engineering services for mega projects such as Bhasha and Mohmand Dams while foreign firms from the US, Turkey and Switzerland are working in the joint venture. Besides, NESPAK proved its indigenous capability by completing the Orange Line Metro Train Project in Lahore. MD also informed the Minister that NESPAK has been ranked by ENR among the top 20 non-US firms providing services in the field of engineering.

The minister was told that NESPAK was created in 1973 as a professional entity in the engineering consultancy sector in contrast to the traditional government culture and thus its rules and organogram were drafted differently from other government sector organizations. The minister was told that NESPAK was a firm of international repute with its overseas offices in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Afghanistan besides it has undertaken projects in 38 countries of the world.

On the occasion, Khurram Dastgir expressed his interest in the solar energy projects and told the meeting that the Government is planning a number of projects in the solar energy sector in the coming days. The MD told the Minister that NESPAK has prepared a detailed feasibility for the Government for converting tube-wells in Balochistan to solar energy instead of providing subsidies on electricity, which would help curtail line losses to a great extent and save significant amount of subsidies.

The MD also briefed the Minister that NESPAK has been providing its services in risk prone areas like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the solar, irrigation, roads, dams and energy sectors. Upon an inquiry related to over design of projects by NESPAK, the MD replied that NESPAK undertakes any design assignment in accordance with the international best practices keeping in view all aspects like static, dynamic and wind loading, which makes its design a bit costly due to extensive working but they prove safe and more dependable in the end. The minister showed keen interest in the presentation and assured the MD NESPAK that his Ministry would help in addressing NESPAK issues like recovery of its receivables against various government departments.