KP Assembly approves four bills

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa AssemblyMehmood Jan on Monday approved four bills including a private member bill besides four other draft bills were also laid in the House for discussion.

The private member bill “Transport Employees Regularization Bill 2022” was jointly moved by PPP’s Nighat Orakzai and Asif Khan which was passed by the House.

The other bills included KP Civil Servants (amendment) Bill, 2022, KP Medical Relief Endowment Fund (Repeal) Bill, 2022 and KP Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (Amendment) bill, 2022.

In addition to this, Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra laid four bills including KP Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Management Bill, 2022, KP Universal Health Coverage Bill, 2022, KP Revenue Authority Bill, 2022 and KP Sales Tax on Services Bill, 2022 in the House for discussion and recommendations.

Meanwhile, the KPAssembly was informed that the services of around 50,000 teachers, who were appointed on contract basis through National Testing Service (NTS), would be regularised soon.

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali, while responding to a call attention notice of Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that a summary in that regard had been prepared by the Law Department, which would be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval soon.

The JI parliamentary leader Inayatullah Khan said that from 2018 onwards, teachers of various cadres were appointed on contract basis through NTS but their services had not been regularised yet. He said that a unanimous resolution had already been passed by the House regarding the permanent appointment of teachers and an adjournment motion on the issue was also discussed in April last year, but the process of teachers regularisation was not initiated by the provincial government.

Khan asked the government to take immediate notice of the issue.

Meanwhile, the House was informed that during the fiscal year 2021-22, the KP government had allocated Rs 122 million for payment of monthly stipend to the medal winners of under 16 and under 21 games.

Responding to a question of Samar Bilour of ANP, the Home Department said that the public safety commissions were fully functional in 12 districts of the province, however those in the remaining districts were non-functional due to litigations and revocation of KP Ehtesab Commission Act.