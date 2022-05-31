Pakistan, Egypt enjoy cordial ties amid greater confidence: Khawaja

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Monday said Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed cordial historical and traditional ties amid greater confidence and mutual trust over the years of their bilateral relationship.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Egypt, Tarek Mohamed Dahrough, who called on him.

During the meeting, Khawaja said specifically, the military relations between the two countries had been remarkable and were not affected by political changes and successive regime change.

The minister said futuristic vision and joint cooperation would further strengthen the bilateral ties. He stated that both countries could put their strengths together and work for joint ventures and cooperation.

The minister expressed satisfaction on the conduct of 13th Pak-Egypt MCC meeting held from 14-17 May 2022 in Egypt, and emphasized the need to capitalize on the momentum. The minister also noted with satisfaction that the relations between Egypt and Pakistan had a great potential to grow in all fields, as both countries had have common strategic interests and face the same challenges, and share the same aspiration for peace prosperity and development.

The visiting dignitary thanked the defence minister for his good wishes and conveyed his government’s commitment to work closely with Pakistan in all matters of mutual interest including defence.