‘Jhoom’ creates waves once again after 11 years

Ali Zafar’s track Jhoom has created waves once again after 11 years on both sides of the border.

It has featured in Instagram reels by leading Bollywood stars including Esha Gupta, Hina Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Palak Sindhwani and Amy Aela.

Celebrities, dancers, influencers and just everyday users too are making the most of Jhoom on their Instagram. 11 years since its release, the song has become a worldwide raging hit with over 200,000 fan videos on Instagram alone in just 10 days.

Ali Zafar has released an official video which is a compilation of some of these videos, representing the very idea behind Jhoom, that we are all connected to one another like pearls in a string.

In a message posted with the video, Ali Zafar said “the only thing that separates us in our limited perception of reality. Beyond that is freedom and love expressing itself through music.”

Ali Zafar’s album Jhoom completed 11 years this year. The album, released in 2011, topped the music charts in Pakistan, as well as in India for several weeks after its release.