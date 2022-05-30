Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer wins Internet

The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was released and it is viral. Laal Singh Chaddha – which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles – tells the story of a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle. The film will highlight love, warmth, and happiness. The fans of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor rejoiced after watching the film’s first look. The film, which will release on August 11 this year, has a stellar cast. Aamir Khan stars as Laal Singh Chaddha while Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Manpreet Kaur. Sanjay Dutt and Mona Singh will be seen in the project as well. The direction is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao along with Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Radhika Chaudhari, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Srinivas Rao, Navmeet Singh and Pawandeep Singh.