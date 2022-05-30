KSE-100 index gains 179 points

After a 179 points rise on Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 index closed above the 43,000-point level for the fourth straight session. As a result, the stock market stayed in a limited trading range, with a substantial decline in investor engagement, due to a lack of real developments. Since Wednesday, the market has risen by 1,090 points as a result of the protracted advance.

The KSE-100 completed the trading day up 178.69 points, or 0.42pc, to close at 43,040.14 on Monday. Interest in the local currency has increased as a result of the currency’s continued rise on Monday. The market began the day on a high note, but a lack of tangible developments dragged it down by lunchtime. In the late going, the market made a small comeback and ended the day on a positive note. According to Capital Stake, the PSX had a strong start to the week. The indices were in the green throughout the day, despite a drop in trading activity from the prior session. Global equity markets displayed a strong upward trend.

In addition to oil and gas exploration and marketing (up 90.17 points), technology and communications (up 28.36 points) propelled the KSE-100 index higher (26.53 points). The all-share index volume fell by 187.5 million from Friday’s 527.7 million. From Rs13.97 billion the previous day, the value of shares traded fell to Rs6.12 billion today. There were 18.5 million shares of TPL Properties, followed by 17.2 million of Pakistan Refinery and 9.9 million of Cnergyico PK, in terms of market cap. On Monday, shares of 335 firms were traded, with 138 seeing their prices rise, 179 seeing their prices fall, and 18 seeing their prices stay the same.