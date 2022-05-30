Govt providing all possible support to startups: minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said on Monday that the ministry of IT was providing all possible facilities through its institution ‘ignite’ for startups. He said this while addressing a graduation ceremony held at incubation centre of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Comparing with the previous year, the investment for startups had increased up to 5 per cent, he said. The minister said that different initiatives were being taken to persuade national and international investors regarding startups. Besides, five big cities of the country incubation centres had been set up in Faisalabad and Hyderabad, he added. He said that IT exports had crossed the figure of 2.25b dollars and hoped to achieve the target of 3b dollars. The minister also gave away cash prizes to top three startups. The minister also gave away cash prizes to top three startups.