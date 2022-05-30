CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertilizers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday ordered an immediate curb on stockpiling and sale of fertilizers across the province. He directed the administration to ensure supply of fertilizers to the farmers at controlled rates and legal action be initiated against those involved in selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates.

“The farmers are my brothers and I would not allow their exploitation. The stockpiling and price-hike is a matter of concern and line departments should play their role in this regard”, concluded the CM.