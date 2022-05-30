3rd Round of Pak-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee held virtually

ISLAMABAD: The 3rd Round of Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee virtual Meeting was held in respective Ministries of Defence, Pakistan and Indonesia on Monday.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Islamic Republic of Pakistan Rear Admiral Faisal Amin and Director General Strategic Defence, Ministry of Defence, Republic of Indonesia Major General Dr. Rodon Pedrason, Co-Chaired the meeting, said a news release.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest, including regional security, counter terrorism measures and promoting peace in their regions. Both sides also took stock of progress on agenda items of previous rounds and fresh agenda points of the current Round.

It was mutually agreed to further enhance the existing level of defence cooperation & training exchanges and cover new areas of collaboration in the latest emerging technologies. In the concluding session, it was mutually agreed to convene the next Round of Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee Meeting in Jakarta in 2023.