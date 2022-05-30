Govt providing all possible support to startups: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque said on Monday that the ministry of IT was providing all possible facilities through its institution ‘ignite’ for startups.

He said this while addressing a graduation ceremony held at the incubation centre of Lahore University of Management Sciences LUMS.

Compared with the previous year, the investment for startups had increased up to 5 percent, he said.

The minister said that different initiatives were being taken to persuade national and international investors regarding startups.

Besides, five big cities of the country incubation centres had been set up in Faisalabad and Hyderabad, he added.

He said that IT exports had crossed the figure of 2.25 billion dollars and hoped to achieve the target of 3 billion dollars.

The minister also gave away cash prizes to the top three startups.