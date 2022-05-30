President approves Baligh’s appointment as Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as Governor Punjab.

The president accorded his approval on the advice of the prime minister in terms of Article 48 (1) read with Article 101 (1) and Article 101 (5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نےمحمد بلیغ الرحمٰن کی بطور گورنر پنجاب تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے منظوری وزیر اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 101 (1) کے تحت دی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 30, 2022

Last week, the federal cabinet approved Baligh’s appointment to replace Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema who was earlier trashed by the president.

The incumbent government earlier approached the president twice for Cheema’s removal but the latter ordered the PTI loyalist to continue holding office until a decision was taken on the summary seeking his removal.

Cheema, who replaced dissent Ch. Sarwar, constantly gave tough time to the federal government, since the election of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.