Court dismisses bail plea of jailed Balochistan Secretary

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed by Imran Taaj Ghichki, former Staff Officer of the Chief Minister Balochistan and serving provincial Secretary.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Barech announced the decision. Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Balochistan Jaffar Raza appeared on behalf of NAB.

It may be recalled that Aftab Ahmed Lone, Judge of Accountability Court Quetta had awarded Rs 80 million fine besides convicting 5-year imprisonment to Imran Gichiki, Secretary Local Government and former Staff officer to CM Balochistan Nawab Mohammad Aslarm Raisani in accumulation of illegal assets worth millions of rupee.

After the verdict, accused Imran Gichki was arrested and sent to jail. Later, the accused resorted to BHC seeking dismissal of the accountability court decision and bail. However, BHC rejected the plea of the accused.

It may be mentioned here that the investigation against Imran Gichki revealed that he had accumulated properties worth millions of rupees in Islamabad and other parts of the country. NAB raided his residence in Islamabad’s posh area and seized a huge quantity of gold, ornaments and foreign currency. Later reference was filed in the court.

After trial of the case, the Accountability court convicted the accused, besides confiscating the cash and gold recovered from his home. The court, however, is yet to announce its judgment on the properties of the convict, which he allegedly kept in the names of his relatives.