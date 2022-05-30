PM to embark on 3-day visit to Turkey tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on a three-day visit on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb twitted.

The visit is part of the series of visits for the renewal of bilateral relations with Pakistan’s traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries, Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote.

In addition to promoting relations between the two countries, the minister said the visit would be important for enhancing cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

یہ دورہ دونوں ممالک کے درمیان تعلقات کے فروغ کے علاوہ سرمایہ کاری، تجارت، صحت، تعلیم،ثقافت اور باہمی مفاد کے دیگر شعبہ جات میں تعاون کے حوالے سے بھی نہایت اہم ہے۔ پاک ترکی بزنس کونسل کا اجلاس، ترک سرمایہ کاروں اور تاجروں سے ملاقاتیں ہوں گی۔ d — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 30, 2022

She said that Pak-Turkish Business Council will hold meetings with Turkish investors and businessmen. The prime minister, she said, will pay a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during his visit.

Accompanied by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister will issue a commemorative plaque on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, said the minister.

She said that President Erdogan will host a dinner in the honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.