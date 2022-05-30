Education ministry working on National Curriculum Summit

ISLAMABAD: Ministry for Education and Professional Training while considering the significance of the uniform curriculum, was making all-out efforts for calling a National Curriculum Summit to further improve the syllabus.

According to sources, following the directions of Federal Education Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, all stakeholders and curriculum experts across the country from public/private sector would participate in the proposed summit to give their input for review and wider consensus building on the matter.

Federal Education Minister believed that the entire curriculum required a paradigm shift from learning based on memorization to leaning based on critical thinking and group learning, the sources furthered.

The education ministry, the sources confirmed, will prepare a PC-1 for state-of-the-art Teachers Training Centre, equipped with latest facilities and fulfilling all requirements of the public and private sector for training purposes.

However, a nationwide assessment system at Federal level to evaluate the outcomes of educational policies implementation across the country was need of the hour.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was also focusing on the development of the uniform curriculum, they added.

The sources told that PML-N had started four important projects in the past comprising of Curriculum Reforms, Exam Reforms, Madrassa Reforms and Teachers Training Program.

The ministry would work hard for education related projects to uplift public sector education system in accordance with the modern requirements.