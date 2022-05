On Monday, an 18-year-old youth was killed when a stray kite’s string slit his throat in Lahore’s Misri Shah neighborhood.

Mobeen came to Misri Shah with his cousin to get a burger, but he was caught by the kite string.

The body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy, and police launched an additional investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and the Punjab Inspector General took notice of the incident and requested reports from the relevant officials.