Cases of lumpy virus continue to rise across Sindh

On Monday, the total number of cattle heads infected with the lumpy virus reached 49,616, indicating that the incidence of lumpy skin disease in Sindh continues to rise.

According to the Sindh Livestock Department, 557 cattle heads have died as a result of the lumpy virus.

Most cases have been reported in Karachi, where the total has reached 20,328.

Approximately 23,363 cattle heads are currently infected with the virus.

Additionally, over two million cattle have been immunized against the lumpy virus.