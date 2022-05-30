Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

Popular Indian rapper and Congress party leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab state on Sunday.

An India-based news agency reported that Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joining politics a year ago, had contested elections from the district where he lost by 63,323 votes to Dr Vijay Singla of the Aam Aadmi Party.

It is pertinent to mention that a legislative member from Mansa Nazar Singh Manshahia had revolted against Congress when he was given the ticket to contest the election.

He got hit by 10 bullets and was declared dead at a hospital. The untoward incident happened a day after the government decided to withdraw the security of 424 VIPs including the late singer.