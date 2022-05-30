Saif and Taimur twin in a sporty look as they go out and about on Sunday

Father-son duo Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spent some quality time together on Sunday.

The paparazzi spotted them in the city’s suburbs as they stepped out of their car. Looks like it was a laidback and relaxed Sunday for the father-son duo. They were seen twinning in sporty looks.

While Saif opted for a pair of navy blue trackpants and paired it with a grey T-shirt, Taimur looked adorable and smart in a gree T-shirt and shorts set. The father-son duo both wore sports shoes and socks and twinned in their sporty looks. Saif and Taimur also acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance as they were snapped before heading inside the residential building.