FO rejects notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel

The spokesperson for Foreign Office on Sunday categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel. Responding to media queries, he said the reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO which was not based in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is complete national consensus,” said the spokesperson.

He said Pakistan steadfastly supported the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

“The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” he added.