Pakistani UN peacekeepers lauded

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Sunday said Pakistan stood tall in the comity of nations and was one of the largest troops contributing country in the UN peacekeeping efforts.

According to an ISPR’s statement issued on the World United Nations Peacekeepers Day, Pakistan’s journey in the UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when the “first-ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo”.

They stated that over the last 61 years Pakistan had been the “most significant and consistent contributor for UN peacekeeping around the world” and had participated in 46 UN peacekeeping missions “including some of the most challenging undertakings”.

Pakistan has so far contributed more than 200,000 troops to the UN peacekeeping missions across the world.

“Up till now 169 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of UN,” the statement said. Over the years, several UN secretary generals profusely appreciated Pakistan’s contributions, the ISPR maintained. “The present Secretary General António Guterres visited Pakistan and paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s peacekeeping efforts,” it added. The ISPR further said that the performance of Pakistani peacekeepers had been acknowledged worldwide by numerous world leaders as well as the UN leadership. It stated that in addition to the army, many Pakistani peacekeeping contingents “also included troops from FC, Rangers and police”.

PM Shehbaz pays tribute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices made by Pakistani peacekeepers on World UN Peacekeepers Day.

“Providing 200,000 troops in the UN peacekeeping operations is a manifestation of Pakistan’s love for peace,” the premier stated. He maintained that the sacrifices and efforts of the Pakistan peacekeepers had been recognized by the UN including the current secretary general, and by other foreign nations, which was a source of pride for Pakistan. “The nation’s sons and daughters have demonstrated worldwide peace, offered humanitarian service and shown exemplary professionalism,” he said.