Raw material import for sanitary pads, diapers not banned: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Sunday clarified that the government had not banned import of any industrial raw material rather it only extended to luxury and non-essential items. Miftah took to his official Twitter account to clarify claims made by a citizen that the import ban included raw materials used to make sanitary pads and diapers. “One of the two companies producing these pads (that account for 84% of sanitary napkins produced locally) has warned they may eventually have to shut down without the raw materials needed to make the pads,” wrote the social media user.

In a series of sub-tweets, the citizen voiced concern over the danger to women’s reproductive healthcare. “I don’t know if @PMLNHealthCare and @MaryamNSharif realize this, but the majority of girls/women in this country use pads. One of the 2 biggest suppliers of pads in this country shutting down will be a healthcare AND economic crisis,” she wrote adding that women resorting to the use of rags is unsafe, unsanitary and keeps women at home. Taking notice of the issue, Shaza Fatima Khawaja MNA responded to the claims, “Hey! I’m looking into this.” The MNA allegedly took the matter up with finance minister who clarified that there was no ban on imports of raw materials. The minister furthered, “There is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods.” The minister stated the government will issue further clarification on the import ban, which has been subject to controversy.