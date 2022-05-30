College teachers demand MS allowance

Despite declaring the MS degree equivalent to M.Phil Degree by Higher Education Commission (HEC), the teachers in Islamabad having MS qualification have not been granted subject allowance.

According to the Finance Division, MS degree holders are not eligible to draw this subject allowance.

This decision of the Finance division has deprived the teachers working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education and other government servants working under the federal government.

Professor Javaid Iqbal Gondal, a Finance Secretary of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) said, “It seems ridiculous that both MS and M.Phil degrees are declared equal by HEC but allowance is not admissible to MS degree holders.”

“This is sheer discrimination with the teachers working in federal government educational institutions as provinces like Punjab has been granting subject allowance to its government servants. Our teachers are annoyed over this kind of discrimination against them.”

An Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 on the condition of anonymity, said “there are different standards of federal and provincial governments for the same groups of government servants.”

He said the government servants in Punjab who are MS degree holders, were getting Rs 5000 per month whereas we have been deprived of this allowance.

Talking to APP, Dr Rahima Rahman, President of FGCTA said, “Teachers who possessed MS degree submitted many applications for the grant of said allowance but unfortunately they were denied of this allowance.”

“Recognizing their higher qualification in the form of an allowance incentive will make them feel appreciated and encouraged to pursue their career with more diligence.

She has demanded the authorities concerned to grant the MS allowance to the teachers on the grounds of equivalence of MS to M.Phil.

She further said the Finance Division should reassess its policy in this respect.