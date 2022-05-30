ECP resolves 17 complaints out of 22 received in Balochistan LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Central and Provincial Control rooms had promptly resolved as many as 17 rules violation complaints from out of 22 registered during Balochistan LG polls on Sunday. According to official sources, the instructions had already been issued to resolve remaining five complaints at the earliest. A control room was also set up in Quetta. All the monitoring teams were active in the 32 districts to ensure free and fair elections. Swift action was taken on any complaint against the violation of rules. ECP Secretary Omer Hameed Khan monitored the polling process from the central control room established in Islamabad via video link. The ECP has directed the District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and security officers to remain vigilant and work on the results should immediately start after the end of polling time. Furthermore, the country’s supreme electoral body has been directed to provide copies of the results to the polling agents. Overall 3,552,398 registered voters are taking part in the polls while 5,226 polling stations including 576 for men and 562 for women are established for the Balochistan LG polls.