UET Lahore tapes out first microprocessor system

A team of researchers at the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has designed a System on Chip (SoC) integrating a processor core with multiple peripherals for embedded applications.

The designed SoC (UETRV_ESoC) consists of a 3-stage pipelined RISC-V processor core, three motor control modules, each capable of controlling dc-servo motors for coordinated multi-axis motion control, along with few other peripherals.

UETRV-ESoC has also been selected for the fabrication in the Open Source MPW-5 Shuttle program which is sponsored by Google. The team, comprising Umer Shahid, Abdul Wadood, Ali Imran, Junaid Amjad, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, has successfully accomplished the goal and aspire to make many more such contributions to the open-source community in future. The team is thankful to its alumni and acknowledges their support in equipping Digital System Design Laboratory with necessary resources.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, has congratulated all the contributors and stakeholders for the success of this project. He added that this success will motivate further research and development efforts in the domain of digital IC/SoC design in Pakistan. “We have already established a laboratory for IC design and testing at the UET through funding from Punjab Government and plan on enhancing our expertise as well as offer graduate degree program in this area,” said Dr Sarwar.