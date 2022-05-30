Charter of Economy

There seems to finally be a consensus between serving finance minister Miftah Ismail and former finance minister (more relevant as PML(N)’s financial czar) Ishaq Dar on the growing need for political parties to bury the hatchet and agree upon a charter of the economy.

A broad-based roadmap that should not be made the eye of the storm by parties sitting on both sides of the storm. Such unhindered growth–no matter what the political weatherman says–is said to give the serving administration a much-needed boot to at least consider giving the failing ship one more chance at survival. Smugly perched in between them, another ex-minister Shaukat Tarin, has, however, chimed to a different tune, regretting that such an initiative–though urgently needed–is not possible to sustain under the watch of a “very toxic” political environment.

From Prime Minister Imran Khan to all wizards assigned the duty of managing our finances, everyone is quick to point out their position on the radar but can’t utter a word or two when asked about the logistics. It was PML(N)’s fiery leadership that had raised a ruckus over making any “deal” with a government that had gained an entry “through the back door.” Mr Sharif’s willingness to tilt the hat was seen as a political point-scoring attempt. Going further back, Mr Dar’s proposal seemed to have fallen on deaf ears all around. All in all, the writing on the wall proclaims no party is ready to walk the talk.

Unsurprisingly, giving the pursuit of national interests even a fainthearted job would reveal all members have considerably more to gain and surprise surprise, the country bids adieu to shocks in economic conversations. May it be holding deliberations with IMF to artificially resuscitate the economy or face challenges in broadening the tax base, haven’t all leading players had a chance in holding their ground and showing what’s on offer? Then, why not sit together and deliberate upon a bare minimum agenda that ensures long-term commitment without any dirty interference.

There is no shortage of leg-pulling avenues in this fiercely patriarchal society of ours. Closing some financial doors only to lend support to the common person walking on the street would probably act in everyone’s favour. Chaotic transitions can only win some colourful headlines, not the hearts of vote banks and at the end of the day, it is the ballot that makes a leader and the ballot that breaks a leader. *