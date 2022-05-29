Pakistan exports to Italy increase 35pc to $856m in 10 months

Pakistani export to Italy witnessed an increase of 35.75pc during the first ten months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $856.711m during July-April (2021-22) against exports of $631.094m during July-April (2020-21), showing growth of 35.75pc, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports to Italy also increased by 37.08pc by going up from $71.429m during April 2021 against the exports of $97.916m in April 2022, the SBP data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the export to Italy also witnessed surge of 49.94pc in April 2022 as compared to the exports of $107.105m in March 2022. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 27.76pc during the period under review, from $21.016b to $26.852b, the data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Italy during the period were recorded at $666.965m against $431.372m last year, showing growth of 54.61pc during the fiscal year under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the imports from Italy increased by 15.43pc, by going up from $40.263m during April 2021 against the exports of $46.478m in April 2022, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the imports from Italy also witnessed increase of 113.38pc in April 2022 as compared to the exports of $85.916m in March 2022. The overall imports into the country increased by 38.95pc, from US $43.036b to US $59.799b.