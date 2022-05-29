Gold prices decline by Rs2,750 to Rs138,450 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2,750 and was sold at Rs138,450 on Saturday against its sale at Rs141,200 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,356 and was sold at Rs118,700 compared to its sale at Rs121,056 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs108,807 from Rs110,968, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1570 against its sale at Rs1590 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs1,346 compared to its sale at Rs1363.16. The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1854compared to its sale at $1860, the association reported.