Indian and Pakistani artists pay tributes to Madeeha Gauhar

Indian and Pakistani theatre and peace activists presented glowing homage to Ajoka founder director of Madeeha Gauhar, in a tribute program held at Alhamra hall 3 on Friday evening. The program commenced with screening of a documentary highlighting the contribution of Madeeha for the promotion of theatre for social change and peace. Amritsar based renowned theatre director Kewal Dhaliwaal shared his memories of working with Madeeha for peace festivals, theatre training and joint productions, he said Madeeha had a strong influence on theatre circles of Eastern Punjab. Madeeha strongly believed in cultural cooperation. He added that it is heartening to see that Ajoka is carrying on Madeeha’ work with same passion and professionalism. Arvinder Chamak, poet and cultural activist from Amritsar presented a very moving almost poetical tribute to the peace icon. Eminent theatre director Dr. Neelam Mansingh from Chandigarh, shared her memories of working with Madeeha and her commitment to meaningful theatre. She said Madeeha was a very warm and caring person and very always gave great hospitable to theatre groups from India.