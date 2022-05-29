Fourth seed Tsitsipas into French Open last 16

PARIS: Fourth seed and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas comfortably reached the French Open last 16 on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 win over Sweden’s 95th-ranked Mikael Ymer. Greek star Tsitsipas had to come back from two sets down to beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and then needed four hours and four sets to see off 134th-ranked qualifier Zdenek Kolar in his first two outings in Paris. However, the 23-year-old was never troubled on Saturday, breaking his Swedish opponent six times on his way to a fourth round clash against Danish teenager Holger Rune or Hugo Gaston, the last French player in the tournament.