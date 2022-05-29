Title song of upcoming film ‘Rehbra’ launched

‘Rehbra,’ the highly entertaining Pakistani rom-com action packed film, directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by Saira Afzal revealed its title song on Saturday, in front of media and celebrities.

It was the unanimous opinion of all who watched the song that after a long time one could expect a Pakistani film that offers memorable music. With the title song, Rehbra, sung by Asim Azhar, music by Simab Sen, beautiful lyrics and picturisation of the song across stunning select locales of Pakistan, along with eye-catching costumes, the song Rehbra is not likely to be forgotten in a hurry.

Starring Ayesha Omar, Ahsan Khan, Saba Faisal, Sohail Sameer, Sarish Khan, Adnan Hyder and Ghulam Mohiuddin, with a special dance number by Rimmal, the film promises quality acting along with action, drama, romance and comedy and what’s more, a social message that is bound to be appreciated by audiences.

After a bustling red carpet which saw the likes of Ahsan Khan, Ghulam Mohyeddin, Sayed Noor, Rashid Khawaja, Khaliur Rehman Qamar, Rimal, Resham, Meera and many more, the programme started with the unveiling of the title song ‘Rehbra,’ which was shown twice on popular demand. Veteran director, Amin Iqbal, then welcomed the media and the guests and thanked them for showing up in such large numbers. He expressed his delight that the unveiling of their title song was being done from his home town.

The debutant US-based Pakistani producer, Saira Afzal, then addressed the audience. She stated, “We have invested a lot of time, money and hard work in this movie to create an experience that audiences will enjoy on the silver screen. I am hoping that this song bears testimony to our efforts.”

Ahsan Khan the male lead in the film talked about his and his female lead, Ayesha Omar’s experiences while shooting the song in some memorable terrains and difficult weather conditions.

Last to speak was veteran actor Ghulam Mohyedin who expressed his happiness at being part of the film, and his joy that good quality Pakistani feature films were once again being produced.

A story that revolves around a journey of love, hatred, adventure and discovery of a soul mate where least expected, Rehbra highlights that love is not a destination but a journey. The song is picturized at stunning locations giving a peek into the varied and breathtaking natural beauty that Pakistan has to offer.

Rehbra’s promotional posters, trailer and song audio have already created anticipation among the film’s fans, and they cannot wait for the release of the movie on June 24, the trailer of which has been running at all cinemas from Eid day.

Presented by SA Entertainment and distributed by Mandviwalla Entertainment, The PR of the movie is being handled by STARLINKS PR & Events.