Katrina opens up about her anxieties and fears

Katrina Kaif is considered one of Bollywood’s most confident actresses.

However, in a recent article with Pinkvilla, she has disclosed some of her struggles with anxiety and stress, in the past.

Sharing a snippet of Sooryavanshi star’s interview from Filmfare in 2019, Kaif shared how like other actresses such as Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, she has also learnt to deal with anxiety and fear.

“Everyone has their own battles and their own way to overcome them,” said the 38-year-old.

Interestingly, the Dhoom beauty noted, “Books and other things have helped me understand not to be a slave to every thought that comes to your mind or every emotion you feel.”

Adding to this, the Bang Bang actress reiterated the Gangubai Kathiawadi star statement and that is, “It’s okay not to be okay”.

The diva mentioned that it’s important to acknowledge one’s true feelings and not beat about the bush.

Kaif appreciated Padukone for speaking out on depression and sharing her vulnerability with the world.

The Zero actress believed that there is no need to “crumble under the pressure”.

“This complex crazy Universe is not running because of you and me. It’s running on its own. Have faith in it. Whoever is running this Universe has got your back. Put out what you want. Discard any thought that’s not constructive,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has three projects including Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Phone Bhooth in the pipeline.