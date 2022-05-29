AbRam Khan turns nine

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan turns a year older on Friday, May 27.

On the special occasion, mum Gauri turned to her Instagram handle and shared a never-before-seen video of the little one posing on a beach buggy.

In the shared video, AbRam, who turned nine on Saturday, was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a pair of shorts while sitting on the buggy. He was seen letting his hair down in the filmiest way possible before posing for the camera.

The adorable clip of little AbRam reminded SRK’s fans of the actor’s iconic poses in hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Gauri, 51, simply captioned the video, ‘Happy Birthday,’ Several B Town celebs reacted to her post and shared their heartiest wishes for AbRam in the comments section, including Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest child, AbRam was born through surrogacy in May 2013. He’s often seen with his parents attending events, IPL matches or being playful on their social media posts.