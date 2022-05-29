PTI, PML-N in backchannel talks on snap polls: Qureshi

Former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has revealed that his party and ruling PML-N were holding backchannel talks to decide the final date of next general elections. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Qureshi claimed that he was told that all PML-N leaders including party supremo Nawaz Sharif were ready for the snap polls. The former FM also challenged the ruling party leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan to deny his statement under oath if he was lying. Qureshi further added that both the parties also deliberated on announcing early elections in June, 2022 and also discussed setting October 5 as a tentative date for snap polls. But later, the senior PTI leader said they were told that coalition partners of the PML-N government did not agree to the early elections. The PPP was a major obstacle to hold early elections, he added.