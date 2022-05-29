Youm-e-Takbeer-a historic day of making Pakistan’s defense impregnable

Following the creation of Pakistan, India continued hatching conspiracies and waged four wars against it, exposing its hegemonic and aggressive designs.

Depriving people of Kashmir of their right of freedom, India had illegally landed its troops in the Muslims majority Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) capital Srinagar on October 26, 1947 and deprived its people of the right to self determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council.

India broke all record of atrocities and human rights violation against innocent Kashmiris and its brutalities continued as evident from the life imprisonment of the great Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik few days ago. The people of Jammu and Kashmir who stood up against the illegal occupation, had succeeded to liberate Azad Kashmir from the Indian yoke after giving matchless sacrifices.

To take revenge for their crushing defeat in Kashmir, the cowardly Indian occupational forces had launched predawn attack on Lahore and Sialkot on September 6, 1965 without warning or declaration of war. Pakistani military backed by PAF, Pak Navy and strong determination of the nation, had repulsed the cowardly attacks and foiled the nefarious designs of the aggressor that was three times bigger than the Pakistani forces.

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH) had successfully defended the strategic BRB canal near Lahore for five days where he was martyred after being hit by an enemy tank shell on September 10, 1965. “Pakistani forces had occupied over 1,600 kilometres Indian territory during 65’s war and was in strong position to capture Delhi if the imposed war was continued for few more days”, said Brig (Retd) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order erstwhile FATA (now merged tribal districts), while talking to APP.

“Our forces had reached up-to Sutlej river bridge India and was near to Delhi as PAF and Pakistan Artillery had broken back of the enemy”. Brig Mehmood said that India continued conspiracies against Pakistan and attacked the western and eastern borders in 1971, while the enemy attacks on civilian population inside Azad Kashmir during Kargil War and IAF attack at Balakot in February 2019 were sufficient proof of India’s aggressive designs against Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was left with no option but to successfully detonate its nuclear devices at ChaghiBalochistan 24 years ago on May 28, 1998, in response to India’s nuclear tests to restore the balance of power and maintain deterrence equilibrium in the region. ManzoorulHaq, former Ambassador of Pakistan said that 28th May was a historic day in the history of Pakistan when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif set aside all international pressures and successfully conducted six nuclear tests at ChaghiBalochistan in 1998.

Thus, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world and the first among the Muslim nations. “In my view, Pakistan was compelled to test its nuclear weapons in response to a series of nuclear tests by India on May 11-13, 1998”, he said. The former ambassador said that Indian politicians and intelligentsia were of the view that now they had a monopoly over the nuclear technology and security capability in the region after the nuclear tests. Manzoor said that the Indians leaders had bite the dust after Pakistan’s six successful nuclear tests.

DrKhurshid Ahmed, Professor International Relations Department Unviersity of Peshawar told APP that India’s first nuclear test in 1974 was a wake-up call for former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was a visionary leader and launched Pakistan’s nuclear program to ensure the country’s security and survival. He said that the Nawaz-led government knew that Pakistan’s failure to respond to Indian tests would have made it vulnerable to its aggressive neighbor, adding that Pakistani was a powerful and resilient nation that successfully came out of the economic quagmire in wake of these tests.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has announced 10-day celebrations in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer and this year theme is “Na JhukyThay Na Jhuken Gay (We never bowed nor will bend our heads down)”. People from Karachi to Chitral and Gawadar to Peshawar celebrated Youm-e-takbeer with great enthusiasm. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan in KP. Political parties, cultural and educational institutions organised special programmes in connection with the day. The key function was held at PML-N KP Secretariat at Peshawar Cantonment addressed by Adviser to the Prime Minister Adviser, Engr Amir Muqam. Whereas, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had also released a national song in connection with “Youm-e-Takbeer” aimed at highlighting the importance of the historic day. In memory of the nuclear explosions, a Chaghi Mountain model has been constructed in premises of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar.