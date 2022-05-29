Muslim world urged to shun ties with India until Yasin’s release

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, on Saturday demanded that the Muslim world should not be content mere by condemnations and expressing concerns over Yasin’s life sentence, but should threaten of severing diplomatic ties with fascist Indian government if he was not released instantly. Addressing a press conference along with former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar here, she said that Yasin was sentenced to life imprisonment in forged and factitious cases.

Therefore, she urged the international community in general and the Muslim world in particular to play their role by taking practical and tangible steps to ensure his safe release from Indian detention.

Mushaal, who is also Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, pressed the UN bodies and world powers to take notice of Indian barbarism of equating the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for the realisation of their rights to self-determination with terrorism.

She said that Yasin Malik’s sole crime was to fight to remove the yoke of Indian slavery and refused to surrender before the fascist Narendra Modi-led government.

The chairperson stated that Yasin was the symbol of resistance of the Kashmiri freedom struggle and became the most powerful voice of the movement; hence the occupation authorities used all tactics to implicate him in various fake and fabricated cases to keep him at bay from the liberation movement.

“We demand unconditional release of my husband and all Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian prisons,” she added.

The Hurriyat leader lamented that the Hindutva regime unleashed a wave of terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and adopted a brutal tactics to silence the senor Hurriyat leaders one after another to defuse the flames of ongoing independent movement. However, she said that unfortunately the UN and human rights organization never made serious efforts to put a halt on the execution, judicial murders and extra-judicial killing of unarmed Kashmiri freedom fighters because of their financial interests. She said that Yasin Malik was the bravest man to challenge the Hitler Modi of this era and they were all with him and pray for the safe release of the Lion of Kashmir.

She maintained that India could not break the will of Kashmiris by extra-judicial killings, convicting Hurriyat leaders and booking them under draconian laws.

Mushaal went on to say that India was attempting to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

However, Mushaal vowed that all such brutal, unlawful barbaric acts by notorious Modi could not deter the brave Kashmiri people and they would leave no stone unturned to make the dream of right to self-determination a reality.