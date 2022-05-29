28 oganizations win annual GDEIB awards

HR Metrics conducted GDEIB awards in which organizations were given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on social and economic impact on all stakeholders.

Diversity Hub is a Centre of expertise within HR Metrics. Its mission is to help organizations become sustainable through inclusive cultural and behavioural change. Diversity Hub Pakistan formed a Jury for assessment of GDEIB awards comprising of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Nadia Younes, Global Head Employee Experience, Diversity and Well-Being, Zurich Insurance Company, Switzerland, Karen Francis PhD. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research, USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman Pakistan Innovation Fund, and Ambreen Waheed, Founder Responsible Behavior Institute, Pakistan. Awards were assessed on merit-based scores on a scale of 1-5 including Best Practice, Progressive, Proactive, Reactive, and Inactive.

Total 28 organizations have won the GDEIB awards and among them, top 5 companies are Engro Energy Limited, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Nestlé Pakistan and HBL. Overall GDEIB award-winning companies are HBL Microfinance Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Pakistan, AGP Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, PepsiCola International, PTCL, Allied Bank Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, HRSG, The Millennium Education, JS Bank Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, TPL Corporation, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, The Millennium Universal Collage, British Council Pakistan, Jazz, Novo Nordisk Pvt Limited, Feroze1888 Mills Limited, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited and Telenor Pakistan. Global DEI Awards were presented to winning organizations on 25 May 2022 at Marriott Karachi by Matt Ference US Deputy Consul General in Karachi, Engineer. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi and Musharaf Hai, former CEO Unilever and L’Oréal Pakistan. Corporate board directors, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Human Resource Officers and Chief Diversity Officers attended the ceremony.