Nigeria’s ruling party on Saturday postponed for a week a primary vote to choose its candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential elections.

A day before the primaries were scheduled to start, Buhari’s All Progressives Congress or APC pushed the vote to June 6 through June 8, the party said in a statement. The APC said the decision followed a ruling by electoral authorities to extend a deadline for the submission of potential candidates’ names for the primaries.