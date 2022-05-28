ECP establishes Control Room for monitoring LG polls in 32 Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room for monitoring local government polls being held in 32 Balochistan districts, on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the separate Monitoring and Control Cells have also been established in the office of Balochistan’s Provincial Election Commissioner.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) directed the district returning officers to ensure free, fair and transparent elections and take prompt action against any violation.

The election campaign had already ended at midnight on Friday’s midnight.

The polling would start on Sunday at 8 am and would continue till 5 pm without any break.