PM directs for resolution of issues faced by Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed to resolve issues faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding investment of Chinese companies.

He instructed that security of the employees of the Chinese companies should be made more effective.

The PM said all facilities should be provided for reviving the projects undertaken with bilateral investment of Pakistani and Chinese companies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, secretaries of interior, finance, foreign affairs, board of investment, petroleum, power, information technology, railways and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed about the multidimensional relations of Pakistan and China and available investment opportunities.