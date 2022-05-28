Govt extends deadline for depositing Hajj dues

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for depositing Hajj 2022 dues in various banks till Saturday, in response to pleas from pilgrims from far-flung places (today)

ملک کے دور دراز علاقوں سے تعلق رکھنے والے عازمین حج کے اصرار پر وزارت نے بقایا #حج واجبات کی وصولی کیلئے 14 بینکوں کو آج 28 مئی 2022 بروز ہفتہ بینک کھلے رکھنے کی ہدایت جاری کر دی۔ pic.twitter.com/dAWs36fFXU — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) May 28, 2022