Court issued a major notice to NAB in a graft reference against Hafeez Sheikh

KARACHI: Accountability Court Karachi on Saturday issued a major notice to the NAB prosecutor reference against former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh, sources reported.

Hafeez Sheikh and the other accused were present during the court’s hearing.

bail A co-accused Salman Siddiqui submitted theamount of one lac rupees in the court.

The court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a petition of the accused challenging jurisdiction of the court. “The court could not hear the reference after amendment in the NAB ordinance”, defense lawyers argued.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 25.

Accountability Court Karachi on Friday granted interim bail to former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh in a corruption reference pertaining to procurement and implementation of customs computerised system pilot project.

The NAB court granted interim bail to Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted transitory protective bail to Shaikh in a corruption reference.