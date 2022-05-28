Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today with full national zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

This year theme of the day is “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay”.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world with a demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan on 28th May 1998 as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in the Rajasthan state of India.

The successful tests made Pakistan’s defense invincible.

Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan at that time, under whom nuclear tests were carried out as major world powers urged him to avoid the tests.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the supremacy of the constitution, and eradication of terrorism.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in this connection with an aim to highlight the importance of this day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.